Recent snow not enough to boost city from 2nd least snowy rank

STAPLETON — Despite Sunday’s storm system and heavy snowfall for some, Stapleton remains in its 2nd least snowy season on record.

(Using Stapleton as it has one of the longest periods of data on record, as compared to DIA which only has about 10 years of useful snowfall data.)

Stapleton has had 19.3″ (average to date is 41.6″) this season. Compare that to the 14.2″ in 2008-09 that is the least snowy on record. Record keeping for the site started in 1948.

The greatest benefit of Sunday’s system came through portions of the mountains, and the foothills to the west and south of Denver. These areas had more than one inch of precipitation.

The recent storm left some very valuable water behind. Here's a look at the total precipitation. Great for the hills, but we needed it more spread out to benefit all areas. https://t.co/BrvHhFhnJ7 pic.twitter.com/kks01noMKa — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) March 19, 2018

The moisture was greatly needed by so many more areas than those that had come on the receiving end. The drought monitor shows the dire need for moisture across southern Colorado.

Although there are isolated showers expected late Monday and again Friday through the weekend, the chance of heavy rain or snow remains low.