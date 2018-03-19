× Police investigate death of missing boy who triggered Amber Alert as drowning accident

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The death of a 2-year-old boy who was reported missing Saturday is being investigated as an accidental drowning.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Monday that provided few other details on the investigation into Nain Dominguez’s death.

An Amber Alert that he may have been abducted was issued Saturday night but the alert was canceled about two hours later.

The initial report said a man was seen carrying the child to a van, but later said the man and the van were not related to the disappearance.

The boy was found on Sunday in life-threatening condition and taken to a hospital. Authorities have not provided any information about where he was found.