Number of college students seeking counseling spikes

What should be an exciting and adventurous time for young adults is now increasingly becoming a time of anxiety and depression.

Between 2009 and 2015, the number of college students seeking a psychological counseling has increased by about 30 percent.

And, it gets worse. Students seeking help are more likely to have attempted suicide, according to the Center for Collegiate Mental Health.

Dr. Mike Malmon is one of nine full-time psychologists at Metropolitan State University at Denver, and with the student population of around 20,000, he says that’s not enough.

Dr. Malmon says social media is affecting students in a negative way, “ They are so used to interacting with technology that having a face-to-face interaction is terrifying.“

And that’s exactly what the doctor would order.