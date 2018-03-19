Mother says daughter’s critical drug is at risk because of dispute between Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical company

DENVER — The mother of a child with a double lung transplant said she is worried that accessing a critical drug for her daughter’s care will be challenging if the drug’s manufacturer and Walgreens do not reach an agreement on a contract.

Jenna Parker’s daughter Portia Opichka received a double lung transplant two years ago. Now, Portia is on 17 medications and Parker said the most critical is an amino suppressant called Prograf.

Parker said she called to request a refill at the Walgreens at Children’s Hospital of Colorado and was told the prescription could not be filled after April 1. Parker said she was told by a pharmacist that Walgreens and the drug’s manufacturer, Astellas Pharma US, Inc. have not been able to reach an agreement on a new contract so it’ll expire at midnight on March 31.

“This is probably one of the biggest hurtles I have had to face because this is the most important drug these kids can be on,” said Parker.

Parker said the Walgreens at Children’s Hospital of Colorado is the only pharmacy in the Denver area that carries Prograf and can compound it, the process of turning the pill into a liquid form that can be inserted into Portia’s feeding tube.

“This is a very serious situation,” said Parker.

If the companies can’t reach an agreement, Parker said she’ll have to have the medication flown in from out of state. She worries about the reliability of this option as well as making sure medicaid will cover the out-of-state medication.

“Why would I want to rely on an airplane to deliver her life saving medicines on time? My heart can’t deal with that, that’s too stressful,” said Parker.

Astellas Pharma US, Inc. sent FOX31 the following statement.

“Astellas cares about the patients who need our products. We are unaware of any business dispute with this retailer. Retailers make their own decisions about which products to carry.”

FOX31 requested information from Walgreens but as of publication, had not heard back.