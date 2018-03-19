Attempted murder suspect escapes from deputies at Denver Health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- An inmate eluded sheriff's deputies during a prisoner transport on Monday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

Police said Mauricio Venzor, 23, was able to get away at Denver Health Medical Center at 777 Bannock St.

Officers were searching for Venzor, who was being held for attempted murder. He is accused of being in an officer-involved shooting on Nov. 25.

A perimeter was set up in the area during the manhunt from West First Avenue to the south, Kalamath Street to the west, West Seventh Avenue to the north and Broadway to the east.

No road closures were in place, but there was heavy police activity.

He is described as being 5-foot-7 and 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark green uniform with the letters "CCMF" and was in leg irons.

Venzor could be associated with a blue 1998 Honda with Colorado license plates OMH-216.

He is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Police sent reverse emergency notification calls to residents and businesses in the area to warn people of the escape.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.