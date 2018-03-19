Endangered woman reported missing in Westminster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTMINSTER, Colo. -- An endangered woman has been reported missing, the Westminster Police Department said Monday.

Karlin Davon Lana left her home for a doctor's appointment about 7:30 p.m. without her medication or cellphone.

Without her medication, Lana is known to exhibit erratic behavior, police said.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans. She is described as 5-foot-6 and 198 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police did not specify where in Westminster Lana was last seen.

Lana could be driving a tan 1998 Jeep Cherokee with Colorado license plate EIC-5854.

Anyone who sees Lana or the vehicle is asked to call police at 303658-4360.