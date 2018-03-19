Dry and warm conditions return in Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A few isolated showers will move across the Front Range, foothills, and eastern mountains tonight. The Front Range will see most of the showers fall as rain with the higher elevations seeing light snow showers where a half an inch of additional accumulation is possible. All of these showers clear out late tonight.

Tuesday starts off with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 20s up and down the Front Range. Denver will see a high temperature around 54 degrees with partly cloudy skies and dry conditions. The central and northern mountains will see scattered snow showers through the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will heat up to the 60s on Wednesday with more sunshine. Thursday and Friday will be the warmest days of the week with highs climbing to the low 70s. The Front Range will have a 10% chance of rain showers Friday afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will cool to the 50s and 60s for the weekend with slight chances for rain each afternoon.

