Customers shocked at Aurora store owner shot in robbery

AURORA, Colo. -- The customers who frequent a neighborhood grocery store where the owner was shot during a robbery Friday are shocked by the violence.

"She’s so kind," Victor Trahan told FOX31 of the 59-year-old Indian woman who owns the store. "She greets you with a smile everyday."

The owner was working at the Village East Grocery on Peoria Street, just south of Mississippi Avenue, when an armed robber shot her.

A barber from the Fade N' Shave Barber Shop next door shot the robber, who took off and called police himself because he was bleeding on a bench a few blocks away. That's where he was taken into custody.

"I kind of wanted to cry, you know," Trahan said, after seeing the shooting. "It was just...I couldn’t believe it. It didn’t feel good to know that someone that nice could be so mistreated."

People who live and work nearby told FOX31 the woman took over the store nearly three years ago. She even had security bars installed to deter burglars.

As of Monday morning, both the woman and the robber were still in the hospital in stable condition, according to Aurora Police.

The barber who's being called a good Samaritan is shaken up by the shooting and taking some time off work. Right now, he's not facing any charges.

Police have not released the names of anyone involved in the incident.