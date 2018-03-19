City to fund project to provide legal access to undocumented immigrants

DENVER — Undocumented immigrants in Denver now have a new option for legal representation.

Earlier Monday, Mayor Hancock and members of the Denver city council formally launched ”The Denver Immigrant Legal Services Fund.”

The fund will provide legal access to those facing removal proceedings.

Mayor Hancock said the fund will also aim to keep families together. “Right now we have the tragedy of families needlessly, being ripped apart and we as a nation and as a city, need to do much better,” he said.

The Department of Justice has already threatened to pull almost a million dollars in law enforcement funding over Denver’s sanctuary city polices.

In February, Denver complied with a request for documents related to its immigration polices.