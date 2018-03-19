City may award $500,000 to nonprofit with 2 directors accused of sexual harassment

DENVER — Denver’s city council is meeting and is set to award a $500,000 contract to a non-profit whose top two directors are accused of sexual harassment.

The jail transition contract provides inmates with jobs, housing and drug treatment services.

If approved Monday night, the contract will be operated jointly by the Urban League, the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless and Servicios de la Raza.

The CEO of the Urban League stepped down over accusations of sexual harassment.

Lisa Calderon, who used to operate the program, has accused the director and deputy director of La Raza of sexual harassment.

La Raza’s board confirms it’s conducting an independent investigation but won’t comment on the men’s status.