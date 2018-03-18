× Strong cold front to bring strong wind, rain and snow to Colorado on Sunday

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for portions of Douglas, Elbert, Lincoln, Arapahoe and El Paso Counties until 6 a.m. Monday. A Winter Weather Advisory also remains in effect for the mountains through noon on Monday due to a strong cold front bringing high snowfall totals to the region.

Highs will reach the upper 50s ahead of this afternoon’s front. Expect clouds to gradually build through the day. Isolated rain showers will start to develop across the Front Range around 2-3 p.m. By the evening hours, as temperatures cool, rain will transition to snow. Expect periods of heavy snow Sunday night into Monday morning. A few lingering flurries will be around for the morning drive in the Denver metro area.

Clouds will stick around through the day on Monday, with a few isolated snow showers during the evening commute. Conditions will dry out overnight.

As for snowfall totals, highest amounts in the state will be found in the mountains where 4-10 inches will be possible. In the Denver metro area, expect a wide range in totals. From Denver north towards Ft. Collins, expect 1-2 inches. Within the city of Denver, totals will range from 1-3 inches. Around the Palmer Divide, totals will range from 3-6″ from Castle Rock to Limon.

Conditions will dry out Tuesday through Thursday as highs quickly return to the 60s and 70s. Expect plenty of sunshine and light wind through the middle of the work week.

Another system looks to move through Colorado Friday into Saturday. Right now, it appears the mountains will mainly benefit from this storm.

