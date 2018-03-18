× Crash, snowy conditions close eastbound I-70 at Vail Pass

A crash has closed eastbound Interstate 70 at Vail Pass, mile marker 180 Sunday night, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Jefferson and Clear Creek counties are on Accident Alert, which means that crashes don’t need police assistance if there are no injuries and everyone involved has a license, insurance and nobody involved is impaired.

Those involved can exchange information and complete a report online.

Chain laws are also in effect for both directions of Interstate 70 from Vail to Denver.