Longmont Police asking for assistance in missing transient case

LONGMONT, Colo. – Longmont police are asking for the public’s assistance to help reconnect a missing man with his family.

Family members of Shane Ward, a local transient, have not seen or spoken to him since March 3, 2018.

He was last seen at a meeting in Longmont on March 5, 2018.

The only photo available of Ward is a previous booking photo, according to police.

If anyone has seen Ward police ask that you call Longmont Dispatch at 303-651-8501.