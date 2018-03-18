Longmont Police asking for assistance in missing transient case
LONGMONT, Colo. – Longmont police are asking for the public’s assistance to help reconnect a missing man with his family.
Family members of Shane Ward, a local transient, have not seen or spoken to him since March 3, 2018.
He was last seen at a meeting in Longmont on March 5, 2018.
The only photo available of Ward is a previous booking photo, according to police.
If anyone has seen Ward police ask that you call Longmont Dispatch at 303-651-8501.