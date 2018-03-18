Heavy snow showers will impact your Monday commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Heavy rain, mixed, and snow showers are moving into the Front Range this evening. Rain showers will change over to snow quickly as temperatures continue to drop.

The main impacts with this storm storm will be accumulating snow and slick roads. Wind will also be an impact with gusts up to 45mph causing blowing snow and reduced visibility.

Snow showers will continue on the Front Range, plains, and mountains overnight tonight through early Monday and will be heavy at times.

Most of the snow showers will push east of the Front Range and become lighter by the Monday morning commute. Roads will be slick Monday morning so allow extra time to get to where you need to be.

The I-25 corridor and eastern plains will dry out midday Monday with some sunshine returning. A second push of moisture will bring another round of isolated snow showers to the Front Range Monday evening. These won't be as strong or widespread as this evening's snow. Monday's highs will be in the mid 40s.

Accumulations will vary greatly over short distances with this storm and will depend on who is under the heavier snow showers. Metro Denver has a chance to see 1-4 inches of snow with the Palmer Divide and south side of town stacking up 3-6 inches. The mountains will see 4-10 inches from this storm.

Multiple Winter Weather Advisories are in place in the higher elevations and along the Palmer Divide. Travel conditions will be tough tonight and Monday with low visibility and slick roads.

Tuesday will be dry with highs climbing back to the 50s. The rest of the week will be warm and dry with highs in the 60s for Wednesday and the 70s by Thursday. Friday will have a 10% chance for isolated rain showers.

