Firefighters responding to Carson Midway Fire make big drug bust

Posted 5:10 pm, March 18, 2018, by , Updated at 05:20PM, March 18, 2018

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Law enforcement officers made an unintentional drug bust as fire personnel responded to the Carson Midway Fire south of Fort Carson Saturday.

Photo: El Paso County Sheriff

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters obtained a search warrant and discovered a large marijuana grow in the 7900 block of Alaya Way.

Photo: El Paso County Sheriff

During the search of the property, approximately over 100 illegal marijuana plants were seized.

Photo: El Paso County Sheriff

Most of the pants were in the flowering stage and ready for harvest. No arrests were made and the investigation is open and ongoing.