Firefighters responding to Carson Midway Fire make big drug bust

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Law enforcement officers made an unintentional drug bust as fire personnel responded to the Carson Midway Fire south of Fort Carson Saturday.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters obtained a search warrant and discovered a large marijuana grow in the 7900 block of Alaya Way.

During the search of the property, approximately over 100 illegal marijuana plants were seized.

Most of the pants were in the flowering stage and ready for harvest. No arrests were made and the investigation is open and ongoing.