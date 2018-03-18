‘Cop Rocks’ hidden all over Arvada to prevent crime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARVADA, Colo. – Keep your eyes peeled for hidden treasure the next time you’re in Arvada.

There are now dozens of hand-painted rocks hiding all over the city waiting to be found.

“We were really looking for an idea that would bring the community together and get us all talking and get us doing something fun and we came up with this cop rock idea,” Arvada Police spokesperson Jill McGranahan told FOX31.

“Cop Rocks” is a program where cops and law enforcement themed images are painted on rocks. Volunteers then hide them in parks and open spaces around Arvada for anyone to find.

“You’re not going to have to go digging for them,” McGranahan said.

While it’s meant to be a fun way for the community to engage, the scavenger hunt also has a serious purpose.

“We know that neighbors who know each other, that talk and have that relationship, you see lower crime rates in those neighborhoods,” McGranahan said. “So we are always looking for ways to get our community out and talking and getting to know one another.”

If you find one, you are encouraged to snap a photo with it and share it on social media with Arvada PD. You are welcome to keep the rock or hide it again for someone else to find.

If you find one featuring a black heart with a thin blue line through it, you may bring it to the Arvada Police Department for a prize.

You can find more information on Cop Rocks on the Arvada Police Department’s website.