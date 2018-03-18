× Broomfield police investigating pipe bomb found in stolen vehicle at Walmart, 3 detained

BROOMFIELD Colo, — Broomfield police are investigating a pipe bomb that was discovered inside of a stolen vehicle at a Walmart located on the 12100 block of Sheridan Boulevard.

The incident began at 4:10 a.m. when officers were conducting business checks and patrolling the Walmart parking lot when they found a vehicle that had been stolen out of Thornton.

Three suspects have been detained by officers and transported to the Broomfield Jail, including two male suspects and one female suspect.

30-year-old Zach Rickard, 48-year-old John Ulibarri and 28-year-old Heather Moore have been identified as the suspects in this case. Charges are still pending according to police.

Adams County Bomb Squad assisted the Broomfield Police Department with this investigation and have confirmed that the device found in the vehicle is a pipe bomb.

The device has been disassembled by the bomb squad and the investigation is ongoing, according to the latest tweet from police.

Authorities will remain on scene as they complete their investigation. They confirm there is no further danger to the public, and that the Walmart is open for business as usual.

Officers will continue to be on scene collecting evidence and completing their investigation; Adams County Bomb Squad have disassembled the device; no further danger; Walmart is open for business as usual. #BeSafe — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) March 18, 2018

We have a crew on scene gathering more information.

Here’s a look at the robot working around the car. Broomfield Police say they found a pipe bomb inside. pic.twitter.com/w4PNVrNuaj — Evan Kruegel (@EvanKruegel) March 18, 2018

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.