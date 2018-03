EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A toddler has gone missing from El Paso County, according to the Sheriff’s office Saturday night.

Nain Dominguez, 2, was last seen near 1215 Forest Rd. wearing a green sweatshirt and sweatpants.

Authorities have not said what led to the child’s disappearance.

We are tracking this story and will keep it updated as we learn more.