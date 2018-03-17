× Suspects in Aurora mall shooting arrested, identified

AURORA, Colo. — Police have two men in custody following a shooting inside the Town Center at Aurora mall Friday afternoon.

At about 2:45 p.m., officers responded to the mall at 14200 E. Alameda Ave. on the report of shots fired from inside the mall.

When officers arrived on scene they determined it was not an active shooter situation but rather an isolated disturbance between three adult men.

According to police, a physical fight between the men snowballed into gunshots being fired. All three men fled the scene but ended up being arrested.

Two of the three men were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries.

Certain parts of the mall were briefly secured or evacuated during the incident but the mall stayed open for business.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the shooting. Keshaun Thomas-Dunn, 19, was arrested with possession of a weapon by a previous offender and aggravated assault.

Devonte Shead, 20, was arrested for attempted second degree murder.

The third man was arrested for unrelated warrants and he is currently not facing charges in relation to the shooting. The third man will not be identified becayse he is not facing charges stemming from this incident.

The case is now in the hands of the 18th Judicial District.