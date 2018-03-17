Snow moves in tomorrow. Here’s what you need to know

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Weather conditions will stay fantastic this Saturday evening with mild temperatures, partly cloudy skies, and dry conditions. Big weather changes will move in on Sunday including rain and snow chances.

The Front Range will start Sunday off with partly cloudy skies and breezy winds. By the afternoon, winds will pick up and cloud cover will increase. Rain showers will start between 3 and 6 p.m. on the Front Range and Eastern Plains and will change over to snow showers Sunday evening. Snow showers stick around through early Monday morning before clearing out. Temperatures will reach the upper 50s on Sunday before the cold front moves in during the afternoon.

This storm will bring a wide variety of snowfall totals to the Denver metro area. Denver and the north side of town will most likely see under an inch. However, if you live on the south, west, or southeast sides of town, up 2 to 3 inches are possible. The Palmer Divide could see totals as high as 5 inches.

The mountains will see scattered snow showers Sunday and Monday. Totals will range from 3 to 10 inches for the high country. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place meaning travel could be challenging due to gusty winds causing reduced visibility and slick road conditions.

High temperatures will only make it to the mid 40s in Denver on Monday. I can't rule out the possibility of a stray mixed shower Monday afternoon along the I-25 corridor.

The rest of the work week will be dry with temperatures hitting the 60s by Wednesday and the 70s for Thursday and Friday.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.