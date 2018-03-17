Slain clerk described as a good friend and humorous guy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The search continues for the person who stabbed a clerk working at 7-Eleven store in Downtown Denver.

Police are now offering a $2,000 reward in the case. There are still many questions about why, the clerk was killed.

At the busy 7-Eleven in the heart of downtown, clerk Derek Sorenson had no problem making friends.

Ashlie Seals said, “Oh God, he was funny. He had his hair long and liked to joke."

Seals met Sorenson while she was working at a downtown 7-Eleven.

She reminisced saying, “We’d usually walk home because he lived right next door to me, you know..that could have been me…”.

Sorenson was stabbed to death late Thursday night.

Police released surveillance photos hoping someone can identify a man seen talking to Sorenson. Detectives are calling him a person of interest.

The store where Sorenson worked is at the corner of 17th and Welton.

It is squeezed into the bottom corner of a tall building and caters to a sea of pedestrians.

Investigators spent hours looking for evidence. They haven’t said what led up to the stabbing. Nor have they said if Sorenson was robbed.

Derek Sorenson was just 29 years old.

We spoke to his mother, who asked for privacy and had no comment.

Meantime, police say there have been no new developments.

For now, they are just hoping someone helps them identify the man in the surveillance photos.