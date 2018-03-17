Shooting on Colfax Saturday night lands 1 in hospital, closes road

Denver police responded to a report of shots fired Saturday evening at the 3500 block of W. Colfax Avenue.

#DPD officers are investigating a shooting in the 3500 Block West Colfax. 1 male victim transported to nearby hospital. No suspect information is available at this time. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 18, 2018

According to a tweet posted by the department at 7:29 p.m., one man was taken to a nearby hospital but the extent of his injuries is unclear.

There is no suspect information at this time and police have not released a possible motive.

Colfax Avenue is shut down from Meade to King Streets as police investigate the area.

Both directions Colfax closed from Meade to King St for investigation. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 18, 2018

FOX31’s Zora Stephenson is on her way to the scene and we will update this article as we continue to learn more.