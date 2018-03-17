× Quiet start to the weekend with rain, snow on the way for Sunday

DENVER — Weather conditions will stay breezy, but overall quiet for St. Patrick’s Day across Colorado. Highs will reach the 60s across the Front Range and Plains, staying in the 40-50s for the High Country. Expect breezy conditions at times, with gusts up to 30 miles per hour possible. A Red Flag Warning remains in effect for the southern I-25 corridor and southeastern plains through the afternoon.

Snow showers will start in the western half of the state by the morning hours, with quiet conditions to start in the Denver metro area. Clouds will gradually build through lunchtime, as the line of precipitation starts to push into the foothills. By the heart of the afternoon, expect a few isolated showers to develop across the Front Range. A rumble or two of thunder will be possible.

Rain will quickly transition over to snow by the evening hours on Sunday. Periods of heavy snow will continue overnight into the morning hours on Monday. Expect snow covered and slick roads for the Monday morning commute.

Snow will push out of the metro area by the mid-morning hours, lingering along the eastern plains through lunchtime. Totals have yet to be pinned down, but the highest amounts look to stay in the mountains, as well as along the Palmer Divide in southern Douglas County. Stay with us as we continue to update the snowfall totals through the weekend.

By Monday afternoon, breaks of sun will return as highs hit the low 40s. By the middle of next week, highs will return into the 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. A second potential system may impact the state by Friday.

