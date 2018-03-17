Organizers iron out last minute details ahead of March for Our Lives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER – One week out from the March for Our Lives event in downtown Denver, organizers are ironing out the last minute details.

“Yeah, it is kind of crunch time. Getting those final details down. Speakers, logistics about where the march is going to take place, the route and that kind of thing,” Never Again Colorado board member Jack Sironen told FOX31.

Never Again Colorado is the local group taking the lead on organizing the March for our Lives, which is a national movement.

“Never Again means never again,” Sironen said. “Never again are we going to allow our students to feel unsafe in their places of education.”

On Saturday, March 24th at 2 p.m. the group will march beginning at Civic Center Park in downtown Denver. It will be similar to the student-led walk outs that have been happening all over the country since February’s Parkland, Florida shooting.

“This doesn’t just end after the march. This keeps going when we get legislation passed, when we get a bill passed,” Sironen said.

Organizers and other volunteers spent a few hours Saturday at Manual High School preparing for the march. They made dozens of posters and discussed last-minute details.

You can learn more information about the march on March for Our Lives Facebook page.