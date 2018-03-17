× I-70 reopen at Floyd Hill after truck crashes into guard rail

Interstate 70 was briefly shut down at Floyd Hill, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

A call reporting a pickup truck that had crashed into a guard rail was received by dispatch at 6:17 p.m.

At the time of the crash, the vehicle had tipped on its side and was smoking.

The driver was a 24-year-old man and there is no information about the passenger.

Both were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries but their current conditions are unknown.

The interstate reopened around 7:15 p.m.