Hiker tumbles up to 80 feet on trail outside Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — A woman was injured after falling between 60 to 80 feet while hiking near “The Goat Trail” just outside of Boulder on Saturday.

Dispatchers received a call at roughly 12:50 p.m. about a woman injured in a fall, said the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

The hiker, 59-year-old Boulder resident Kelli Goodman, fell and tumbled down a very steep slope. She was transported to Boulder Community Health with life-threatening injuries.

Multiple agencies participated in the rescue effort, which was complete by about 3:00 p.m.