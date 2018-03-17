× Denver’s huge St. Patrick’s Day Parade kicks off Saturday morning

DENVER — Denver’s huge St. Patrick’s Day Parade takes place Saturday morning. It kicks off at 9:30 a.m. People started staking out their spots along the parade route way before sunrise.

It’s known as the biggest St. Patrick’s Day Parade west of the Mississippi River and one of the best events in Denver.

It starts on Wynkoop from staging in a Coors Field parking lot at 19th Street. It proceeds on Wynkoop to 17th Street. It turns onto Blake Street and then ends on Blake at 27th.