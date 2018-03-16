× World Spider Day at Butterfly Pavilion

Spiders all over the world are threatened by over-collection for the pet trade, habitat degradation, and habitat loss. This is why these important eight-legged invertebrates are being celebrated during World Spider Day, March 17th from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Colorado’s Butterfly Pavilion. Learn how to protect them through crafts, games and presentations that demonstrate amazing spider abilities; exhibits featuring incredible species from all over the world; a live encounter with Rosie the Tarantula; and of course, a visit by Spidey himself! World Spider Day is included in general admission; visit Butterflies.org for more information.