Video shows Georgian ski lift going in reverse, hurls people off at high speeds

GUDAURI, Georgia — A ski lift accident that injured several people was caught on cellphone video in the country of Georgia.

The Telegraph reports the incident happened on the Greater Caucasus Mountain Range when an out-of-control lift suddenly went in reverse and began picking up speed.

Skiers were thrown from the lift in several directions.

The Telegraph reported that 10 people suffered minor injuries and a Ukrainian citizen broke his hand.

