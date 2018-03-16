TSA will hold hiring event for positions at Denver International Airport

DENVER — The Transportation Security Administration will hold a hiring event this weekend called “Fast Track to Hire” for positions at Denver International Airport.

The sessions will be held at 7:30 a.m., 9:00 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. and will last between two to four hours.

Full time and part time positions are open and pay starts at $17.85 per hour.

Attendees will be required to pass multiple components for hiring before attending an information forum, applying for the position and taking a computer based test to evaluate English language proficiency and x-ray aptitude.

Candidates will also participate in a structured interview and will be scheduled for a drug screening and medical exam.

Those looking to attend the event should apply online in advance, arrive 15 minutes early to any scheduled session and bring two valid forms of identification.

Candidates should consider bringing lunch or a snack. Parking is free for attendees.

The Fast Track to Hire event will take place at Crowne Plaza Convention Center at 15500 E. 40th Ave. in Denver.