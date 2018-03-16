Third fire within 2 weeks scorches Fort Carson

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A fire burning on Fort Carson’s range 155 Friday traveled off post and is now burning south of Fountain, according to a statement obtained by FOX31.

This is the third fire that has scorched the base since March 4.

Currently, no structures or personnel on Fort Carson are threatened but a large animal shelter has been set up at the Colorado State Fairgrounds for the Midway Ranch residents who are being evacuated.

The Red Cross has set up an evacuation site in Fountain at the Fountain Valley Baptist Church, 500 W. Alabama Blvd., for those affected by the fire.

Evacuations have expanded Northbound Boundary – Donner Pass View, Southbound Boundary – County Line Road, East Boundary – I25, West Boundary – Fort Carson Route 1 pic.twitter.com/ByOdBmmMR6 — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) March 16, 2018

Evacuations have expanded between Donner Pass View at the north and County Line Road to the south. The east-west boundary spans between Interstate 25 and Fort Carson Route 1 said the El Paso County Sheriff.

Officials estimate between 300 to 400 acres have burned. The Pueblo County Sheriff and National Weather Service noted in tweets that winds remain strong in the area which may affect how quickly the fire is contained.

With winds gusting over 25 mph and RH values dropping below 15%, critical fire weather conditions are occurring across southern Colorado. Please avoid activities that may cause a fire start! #cowx #Colorado — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) March 16, 2018

This story will continue to be updated as we receive more information about the fire.