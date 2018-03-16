× Suspect in deadly crash on I-70 turns himself in to ICE

An undocumented immigrant charged with vehicular homicide after a fiery crash on I-70 on March 3 who bonded out of jail a week later, turned himself in to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Friday.

Ivan Zamarripa-Castaneda, 26, was in ICE custody a little before 5 p.m. Friday, FOX31 learned.

ICE said they will allow him to stay in Denver for the duration of the trial before deciding whether to deport him.

John Anderson of Lone Tree was killed after his semi collided with another vehicle and caught fire.

Zamarripa-Castaneda was wanted by ICE because they say the suspect was here on a temporary visa that expired three years ago.

ICE had requested a notification if he was to be released. But the Denver Sheriff’s Department did not notify ICE of the suspect’s impending release until he was already out of jail.

The Denver sheriff ordered an immediate investigation.

Three deputies were reassigned.