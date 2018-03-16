Student with honor guard gun case prompts lockdown, lockouts at Boulder schools

BOULDER, Colo. — A student with an honor guard gun case prompted Fairview High School to be placed on lockdown and four other schools placed on lockout on Friday morning, the Boulder Police Department said.

Police received a call about 7:30 a.m. saying they saw a teenage boy carrying what they believed was a white gun case near Emerson Avenue in south Boulder. No gun was seen.

The Boulder Valley School District said just after 8 a.m. that Fairview was placed on the more restrictive lockdown, meaning all classrooms were secured, the lights were turned off and students were being kept quiet and in place indoors.

Southern Hills Middle School, Bear Creek Elementary School, Community Montessori School and Mesa Elementary were placed on lockout, the district said.

The restrictions were lifted about 8:30 a.m. after police found the student and it was determined there was no threat to the schools.