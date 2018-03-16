Rain moves out, strong wind returns as fire concerns continue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Lingering snow showers will continue Friday morning across the eastern Plains and mountains, with up to 3-4 inches of accumulated snow expected.

Rain has moved out of the Denver metro area, with clouds decreasing through the day. High temperatures will top off in the low 60s.

Denver International Airport, the official recording station for the city, received 0.4 inches of rain, the first moisture for the city since 0.9 inches of snow fell on Feb. 22.

Wind will be the biggest issue on Friday with gusts up to 40-50 mph possible across the state.

A red flag warning for high fire danger has been issued for the southern Interstate 25 corridor and eastern Plains from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Fire danger remains high because of the dry fuels and strong wind.

Expect plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures for St. Patrick's Day as highs reach the low 60s.

It will not be as windy as Friday, but there will be some minor breezy conditions,.

The next storm system arrives on Sunday, with mountain snow starting in the morning.

The front will push through the Denver area during the afternoon, with rain possible during the evening hours.

The rain will transition into snow overnight, lingering through the start of Monday.

It is early to pinpoint specific snowfall totals, but a few inches appear possible. Conditions will dry out and sunshine will return by Monday afternoon as highs reach the mid-40s .

Quiet and dry conditions return for the middle of next week with highs returning to the 50s and 60s.

