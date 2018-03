Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- Police are investigating a shooting inside the Town Center at Aurora mall Friday afternoon.

According to the Aurora Police Department in a tweet posted at 3:15 p.m., the shots were fired in the mall located at 14200 E. Alameda Pkwy.

A followup tweet from the department at 3:24 p.m. said that a fight snowballed into the shooting.

Update: This is a fight between multiple parties. Shots were fired but no one was injured as a result of gun fire. At this time the investigation is ongoing. https://t.co/iQg3Q94cs6 — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) March 16, 2018

Several people have been detained in connection with the shooting but there are no reports of injuries. The mall remains open.