Porn star Stormy Daniels’ attorney claims she was physically threatened to stay silent about Trump

NEW YORK — The lawyer representing Stormy Daniels, the porn star suing President Donald Trump, claimed Friday that she has faced physical threats.

“My client was physically threatened to stay silent about what she knew about Donald Trump,” Michael Avenatti said.

He said more details would be forthcoming in Daniels’ upcoming interview on CBS’s “60 Minutes,” which is scheduled to air later this month.

“She’s going to be able to provide very specific details about what happened here,” Avenatti said.

He would not answer whether or not it was someone close to the president who threatened her, and later said he couldn’t answer a question about whether he or Daniels filed a police report.

Avenatti also said that six additional women have come forward alleging sexual relationships with Trump — including some he says who also claim to have nondisclosure agreements.

He did not provide the names of any women nor any details of the circumstances of their alleged involvement with Trump.

Avenatti also said his legal team is “not vouching for these stories” and said it was possible he won’t represent the women.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, filed a lawsuit last week against the president over a nondisclosure agreement she claims is void.

The agreement was made just before the 2016 election with Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, who paid Daniels $130,000 for her silence about an alleged affair she had with Trump in 2006.

Cohen and the White House have denied the allegations of an affair between Daniels and Trump.

Avenatti also appeared to suggest Daniels might have entered the agreement under duress and denied that his client sought the deal because she wanted to profit from her story.

“I think when people tune in to (“60 Minutes”) interview, they’ll learn the details, the circumstances under which she signed the original agreement as well as what happened thereafter relating to the threats and coercive tactics that were used to shut my client up,” he said.