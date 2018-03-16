One person killed in stabbing at downtown Denver 7-Eleven

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- One person was killed in a stabbing at a downtown 7-Eleven store late Thursday night, the Denver Police Department said.

The stabbing happened just before midnight at 17th and Welton streets, one block from the 16th Street Mall.

Police have not confirmed if the stabbing took place inside or outside the convenience store or if it was part of a possible robbery attempt.

Crime scene investigators went inside and outside of the store early Friday morning, taking pictures, collecting evidence and talking with witnesses.

Police have not released any suspect information and have not said if anyone has been arrested.

The name, age and gender of the person who was killed have not been released.

Welton Street was closed between 17th and 18th streets for the investigation. It reopened about 6:45 a.m.