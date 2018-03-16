Look like Laura Croft in Tomb Raider

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It is not every day that you have access to celebrity trainers that transform the stars for their movie debuts, but AFAA Fitness Trainer and host of Colorado's Best, Joana Canals was invited to Croft Camp in Hollywood. She met Magnus, celebrity trainer to Alicia Vikander for the movie Tomb Raider. Watch the segment to see what Alicia did in training and what she ate. #TombRaider #FitnessFriday