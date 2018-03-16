It is not every day that you have access to celebrity trainers that transform the stars for their movie debuts, but AFAA Fitness Trainer and host of Colorado's Best, Joana Canals was invited to Croft Camp in Hollywood. She met Magnus, celebrity trainer to Alicia Vikander for the movie Tomb Raider. Watch the segment to see what Alicia did in training and what she ate. #TombRaider #FitnessFriday
Look like Laura Croft in Tomb Raider
-
Training like Laura Croft
-
Give the gift of fitness tracking
-
High entertainment workout
-
Bangin’ from Hot Mamas
-
Dr. Angela Tran talks about your 40’s
-
-
Fitness Friday Health Tip
-
The Fab Method
-
Dr. Angela Tran talks about fitness trackers
-
Get Beach Body Ready
-
Aviator Nation Active Wear
-
-
Send in your fitness pics
-
Personal Power Plate
-
Travel blogger tracks down real-life movie and TV locations