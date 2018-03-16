Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Celebrity Chef Mark Kalix with Appliance Factory and Mattress Kingdom shows us how to make Irish Eggs Benedict.



Irish Eggs Benedict

Elevate your Irish Breakfast by poaching the eggs and serving then as a Benedict.

- Place two dollops of mashed potatoes on a large plate

- Cook two sausage patties and two thick slices of tomato in a sauté pan and place on top of mashed potatoes.

- Top with poached eggs.

- Drizzle with 100 island dressing and serve hot.

To Poach an Egg

Three Aids to Perfectly Poached Eggs:

Vinegar in extremis. If you must have poached eggs and have only store-bought eggs but no eggs poachers, add 2 1/2 tablespoons of white vinegar per quart of poaching water. After the pricking and the 10-second boil, drop the eggs in, breaking the shell as close to the surface of the water as possible, and poach 4 minutes. Although the vinegar causes a faintly perceptible thickening to form around the outside of the eggs, it most definitely does help the egg to coagulate.

*Ahead-of-time note: Remove eggs from the poaching water and submerge in a bowl of cold water (or ice water), and store in the refrigerator uncovered, where they will keep nicely for 2 to 3 days.

To serve poached eggs hot: If chilled, lower them into almost simmering lightly salted water and leave 1 minute. Remove eggs with a slotted spoon and roll each one over a clean towel to blot up excess moisture.

World Best Mash Potatoes

The russet potato, also known as the baking or Idaho potato, has low moisture and high starch, qualities that yield wonderfully light, fluffy mashed potatoes. They key to that fluffy texture is to process the hot potatoes in a ricer or food mill. It’s also important to simmer rather than boil potatoes for even cooking.

2-1/2 pounds russet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch chunks

1 tablespoon Kosher salt

2/3 cup heavy cream

2/3 cup whole milk

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

Freshly ground white pepper, as needed

In a large pot, combine the potatoes and add water to cover. Bring to a boil over high heat and add 1 tablespoon of salt. Lower the heat to medium, cover partially, and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes, until the potatoes are tender when pierced with a fork. Drain in a colander.

Meanwhile in a small saucepan, combine the cream, milk and butter over a medium-low heat and warm until the butter just melts, about 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from the heat.

Set a potato ricer on the rim of the pot used to cook the potatoes. Half fill the ricer with cooked potatoes and press them through. Repeat until all the potatoes have been pureed.

Using a silicone spatula, add the hot liquid mixture and truffle salt and mix by hand until incorporated. Taste and adjust seasoning potatoes with additional salt and pepper.