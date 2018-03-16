Hundreds gather for annual St. Patrick’s Day Kegs and Eggs celebration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Dozens of people lined up Friday morning at the Blake Street Tavern hoping to get inside for a free concert at the annual Kegs and Eggs event.

The event kicked off St. Patrick's Day weekend events in the city that will include a parade through lower downtown on Saturday morning.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the parade, which begins at 9:30 a.m. when 10,000 marchers will be stepping off at 19th and Wynkoop streets.

After turning left on 17th Street to Blake Street, the parade will march east and end at 27th and Blake streets in the Coors Field parking lot.

Streets in the area will shut down at 9 a.m. for security and safety as the parade, the largest to mark St. Patrick's Day west of the Mississippi River, is set up.

Streets are expected to reopen by 1:30 p.m.

Blake Street will be closed off and heavy traffic is expected from drivers exiting Interstate 25 onto 20th Street.

Portions of the RTD light rail will be closed Friday to the Lincoln and County Line stations, affecting the E, F and R lines on parade day.

Blake Street has been turned into "Tooley" Street and a green stripe was placed down the middle of the road.