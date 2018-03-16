Community gathers to honor construction workers who died in Denver fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- More than a week after a massive fire killed two construction workers, the community made it's way back to that very spot Friday night to honor the victims.

There was a vigil organized by some construction workers and their families. The purpose of the vigil was to honor the families.

“It was beyond words,” Larry Harrington, Dustin Peterson's uncle said.

Many people in attendance were at the site for the very first time. About 100 people showed up to pay their respects.

“It's tough,” a friend of Roberto Flores Prieto said.

Two lives were lost in the fire that destroyed the construction site at 18th and Emerson Street, 29-year-old Roberto Flores Prieto and 27-year-old Dustin Peterson.

“He was a clown of the family, his laughter,” Harrington said about his nephew Dustin. “I’m sure Dustin’s up there with a smile on his face, looking down on us and proud.”

“I think it brings closure, I believe it brings closure to everybody,” UMC construction worker Ben Garcia said.

Firefighters and police officers showed up to pay their respects as well. People shared a few words, placed flowers and signs near the site, and then held candles and listened to music.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.