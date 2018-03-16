Closely watching snowstorm for weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The strong wind will relax as the sun sets tonight. Tomorrow will be a little breezy with southerly wind of 10-20 mph. It will also by sunny and pleasant with highs across metro Denver in the low to mid 60s.

We will focus our attention to an approaching storm system expected to arrive in the Colorado mountains early on Sunday and then head to Denver and points east Sunday night into Monday.

This storm has the potential to deliver accumulating snow to Denver and the Front Range from Sunday night into early on Monday. The Monday morning commute could be impacted.

Right now we like the set up of this system with an area of low pressure in southeast Colorado. In that position the wind will come out of the northeast. We call that "upslope" flow as the wind pushes UP the foothills to the west of Denver and UP the Palmer Divide to the south of Denver.

#cowx watching a storm system that will arrive in Colorado on Sunday into Monday...if the storm system/low pressure sets up in SE Colorado it would bring accumulating snow to Denver & the Front Range @PinpointWX will keep you updated on the exact track this weekend pic.twitter.com/Uu2waSdddn — Dave Fraser (@DaveFraserWX) March 16, 2018

An upward forcing wind generates lift and snow. So, we will track the exact position of the low pressure over the coming days to determine the impact of "upslope" and snow. Once we have the position nailed down we will then look at duration or how long the storm stays in that position. That will help us pinpoint snow totals along the Front Range and in Denver.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.