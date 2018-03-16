Broncos introduce Case Keenum as new quarterback

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos introduced Case Keenum as their new quarterback at a news conference at the team’s training facility on Friday morning.

Keenum signed a two-year contract with the team earlier this week when free agency opened.

Keenum guided the Minnesota Vikings to the brink of the Super Bowl last season. The 30-year-old has had stints with the Texans, Rams and Vikings.

Keenum threw for 22 touchdowns and only seven interceptions while going 11-3 as a starter for the Vikings in place of the injured Sam Bradford last season.

He also threw a touchdown on the last play of the game to Stefon Diggs to stun the New Orleans Saints in the divisional round of the playoffs.

The Broncos went 5-11 last season and have missed the playoffs each of the past two years after winning Super Bowl 50 in the 2015 season.

They have not had consecutive losing seasons since 1971 and 1972.