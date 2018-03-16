× Body found near pond in Evans identified as woman missing since October

EVANS, Colo. — A body found in Evans on Tuesday turned up in the same area where a search was conducted in October for missing adult Lydia Gutierrez.

Friday, police identified the body as that of Gutierrez.

The Evans Police Department said officers doing a routine check of the area discovered the body in a drained retention basin near the South Platte River.

Authorities said Gutierrez was an Evans resident who has been missing since last October. The cause of death hasn’t been determined but police said there is no indication of foul play.

A statement released by Evans Police said, “After months of searching, a different outcome was still hoped for by our Officers. Our hearts go out to the Gutierrez family for the loss of their loved one.”