Barre 3 is opening a new location int he Historic Highlands Square Neighborhood and they are celebrating all weekend with free classes. And get this, the child drop off is free. Make sure to reserve ahead of time by going to Barre3.com and look for the Highlands Square location.
Barre3 Grand Opening
DENVER | HIGHLANDS SQUARE
