One person killed in shooting near 13th and Sable in Aurora, suspect in custody

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora said one person was in custody following a deadly shooting in the 1300 block of Sable Boulevard Friday evening.

Numerous police officers responded and they took a suspect into custody after advising residents to shelter in place while the suspect was at large.

Investigators did not release any other information about the victim, suspect or what led to the shooting.