Suspect linked to 2 northern Colorado shootings in 2015, but not 4 others

LOVELAND, Colo. — A Loveland man arrested Wednesday has been connected to only two of a string of shootings in northern Colorado three years ago that had previously gone unsolved.

Christopher Parker, 35, was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of William Connole and attempted first-degree murder of a motorcyclist in Loveland on June 3, 2015.

Parker was booked into the Larimer County Jail and is being held without bail, officials said Thursday at a news conference.

“The arrest is the result of an extensive two year, eight-month investigation that pursued over 5,000 leads,” Loveland police Capt. Bob Coleman said.

There were 12 persons of interest and investigators followed up on more than 14,000 pickup trucks in Larimer and surrounding counties.

Connole’s sister Mary was grateful for the arrest.

“The task force has been so incredible,” she said. “I have just believed that they would find this guy. And let’s hope that this guy they found is the guy.”

Officials with the Northern Colorado Task Force said there is no evidence linking Parker to four other shootings that left one person dead and another person wounded.

About 10:45 p.m. on June 3, Connole was shot and killed while standing at the intersection of East First Street and North St. Louis Avenue in Loveland.

About 15 minutes earlier, a motorcyclist was shot at while riding near Denver Drive and East 18th Street in Loveland. The motorcyclist was not wounded.

The task force later was able to forensically link the death of Connole and the shooting of the motorcyclist.

Four other shootings from 2015 have not been linked to Parker and continue to be under investigation.

On April 22, 2015, Cori Romero was shot in the neck while merging onto southbound Interstate 25 from Harmony Road in Larimer County about 11:15 p.m. Romero survived the incident.

On May 18, 2015, John Jacoby was shot and killed while riding his bicycle about 10:15 a.m. near the intersection of Weld County Road 15 and Weld County Road 72 in Windsor.

The task force later was able to forensically link the shooting of Romero to the homicide of Jacoby.

On Sept. 13, 2015, two shootings occurred in the early-morning hours.

At midnight, Cottonwood Plains Elementary School was shot at several times. The school was not occupied at the time of the shooting.

At 12:30 a.m., several rounds were shot into the window of an occupied hallway at Banner Health Center — Fort Collins on Harmony Road. There were no injuries.

The task force was later able to forensically link the two Sept. 13, 2015, shootings and obtained surveillance video that indicated the shooter was driving a red 2002 to 2007 Mini Cooper with a black hard top.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to email the task force or call 970-498-5595.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest, prosecution and conviction of anyone responsible for the shootings.