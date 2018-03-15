Stormy skies to bring rain & snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A storm system moving across Colorado will bring wind, snow, rain, thunder & lightning. The heaviest snow of between 5-10" will fall steadily tonight in the Colorado mountains which are under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for adverse travel conditions.

For Denver and the Front Range showers & thunderstorms will move from south to north through the evening hours. There could be some gusty wind with some of these showers. And, it is possible that late tonight some of the rain could turn to snow, but we are expecting little to no accumulation. If there is a slushy trace to 1/2" it would be south of the city across the Palmer Divide in places like Castle Rock, Parker, Sedalia & Franktown.

Moderate to heavy bands of snow could develop after midnight across extreme NE Colorado. Snow totals under those bands may range from 1" to 3".

The storm will lift out of Colorado early on Friday returning sunshine to most places. However, it will be very windy with speeds from the northwest up to 40mph and gusts to more than 50mph.

And, more good news as it relates to needed moisture, another storm system will return rain & snow to the metro Denver area on Sunday into Monday. Right now that storm could set up in favorable spot to give us accumulating snow in the city!

As we've said many times, the second half of March could be "active" bringing better chances for much needed snow and that appears to be panning out.

