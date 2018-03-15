Snooze: St. Baldrick’s 2018

Be a hero for kids with cancer!

Join this St. Baldrick's event, at Snooze in Lone Tree, Friday from 4pm to 9pm. Whether you decide to shave your head, volunteer, or donate, we hope you'll be a part of the excitement!

The St. Baldrick's Foundation is a volunteer-powered charity that funds more in childhood cancer research grants than any organization except the U.S. government.

Get involved and you'll be giving hope to infants, children, teens and young adults fighting childhood cancers!