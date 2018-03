Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER, Colo. -- Firefighters and police officers responded to investigate a report of an explosion at a home in south Boulder late Thursday night.

Boulder police issued a statement that said it happened at about 8:35 p.m. in the 4600 block of Macky Way.

"Two adults that were inside the home were transported by a neighbor to Boulder Community Health with serious injuries. At this time, the explosion is believed to be drug related," the statement said.